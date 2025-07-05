Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.31 Million Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1,112.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,086,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,280,000 after purchasing an additional 25,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of HQY stock opened at $99.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.24. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.01 and a 1 year high of $116.65.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.25 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 9.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $446,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 84,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,842.85. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Kessler sold 97,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $10,954,792.35. Following the sale, the director owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,403,750. The trade was a 56.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,700 shares of company stock worth $32,968,990. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HQY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.09.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

