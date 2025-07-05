Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 4,227 Shares of FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lowered its stake in FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 80.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in FB Financial by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,886,000 after acquiring an additional 56,474 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FB Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 394,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FB Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in FB Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in FB Financial by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,317,000 after acquiring an additional 47,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on FBK. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of FB Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of FB Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of FB Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FB Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James W. Iv Cross purchased 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.49 per share, with a total value of $291,528.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 61,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,146.22. This represents a 13.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB Financial Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of FBK stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. FB Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $58.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day moving average of $47.05.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. FB Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $130.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that FB Financial Corporation will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.94%.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

