Rossby Financial LCC Takes Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 185,200.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 696.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 716.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HST. Citigroup lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Compass Point cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.96.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $19.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.