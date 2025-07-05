Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,453 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLEX. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Flex by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Flex by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 37,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,609,039.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 269,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,538,503.37. This represents a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 87,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $3,172,797.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 71,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,566.43. This trade represents a 55.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,135,941 shares of company stock worth $47,582,965 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FLEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Flex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Flex from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Flex from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.29.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $51.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.30. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $52.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Flex had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

