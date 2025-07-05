North Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,045 Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE)

North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,330,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,395 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,788,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,562,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,316,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,848 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,015,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,182,000 after purchasing an additional 920,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEE. Wall Street Zen raised Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Sealed Air Price Performance

NYSE:SEE opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.35. Sealed Air Corporation has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $38.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.21 and its 200 day moving average is $31.42.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

