Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $454,000 Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $68.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.58. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $73.38. The firm has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.