North Capital Inc. Invests $37,000 in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHYS. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 162.9% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $25.55 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $26.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.44.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

