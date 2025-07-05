Critical Survey: Itochu (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) versus DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFIHY)

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Itochu shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Itochu has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DFI Retail Group has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Itochu and DFI Retail Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itochu 5.93% 13.99% 5.80% DFI Retail Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itochu $96.69 billion 0.78 $5.89 billion $7.66 13.77 DFI Retail Group $8.87 billion N/A -$244.50 million N/A N/A

This table compares Itochu and DFI Retail Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Itochu has higher revenue and earnings than DFI Retail Group.

Dividends

Itochu pays an annual dividend of $2.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. DFI Retail Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Itochu pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Itochu beats DFI Retail Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Itochu

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company’s Textile segment produces and sells raw materials, threads, and textiles; and garments, home furnishings, and industrial materials, as well as trades in industrial textile and lifestyle products. Its Machinery segment engages in the plants, bridges, railways, and other infrastructure; power generation, transmission, transformation, and sale; water, environment and waste-related; ship trading; renewable and alternative energy; and waste recycling businesses. The company’s Metals & Minerals segment engages in development of metal and mineral resource; processing and steel products; trading of iron ore, coal, pig iron and ferrous raw materials, non-ferrous and light metals, steel products, nuclear fuels, and greenhouse gas emissions; and recycling and waste treatment activities. Its Energy & Chemicals segment trades in crude oil, petroleum products, LPG, LNG, natural gas, hydrogen, organic and inorganic chemicals, functional food, synthetic resins, packaging materials, household goods, fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and electronic materials, as well as engages in the solar and biomass power generation, electricity trading, and the energy storage cell businesses. The company’s Food segment produces, distributes, and retails food products. Its General Products & Realty segment produces and sells paper, pulp, natural rubber, tire, and wood products and materials; develops and operates real estate properties, such as housing, logistics facilities, and other projects; and offers logistics services. The company’s ICT & Financial Business segment offers IT, Internet related and venture capital, mobile telephone equipment, BPO, broadcasting and communications, entertainment and content, healthcare and preventive medicine outsourcing, and financial and insurance brokerage services. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Convenience, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand. It also operates health and beauty stores under the Mannings, Guardian, and GNC brands; and home furnishings stores under the IKEA brand, as well as restaurants under the Maxim’s brand. The company was formerly known as Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited and changed its name to DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited in May 2022. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Limited.

