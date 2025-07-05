Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 57 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WST. Barclays began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $221.75 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.43 and a fifty-two week high of $352.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.23. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

