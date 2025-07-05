Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 2,961 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,126 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,595 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 10,257 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $47.99 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average of $42.31.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 23rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the casino operator to reacquire up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Mizuho set a $47.00 price objective on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Las Vegas Sands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 target price on Las Vegas Sands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.58.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

