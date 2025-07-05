Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Invests $343,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 950.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Arete cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.13.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 1.8%

Alibaba Group stock opened at $108.67 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $72.95 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.62. The stock has a market cap of $259.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.83%.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

