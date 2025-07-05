Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 234 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 14,741.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $170.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $127.35 and a 1-year high of $171.74.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.