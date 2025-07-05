Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 1,015 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,970,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,317,000 after buying an additional 368,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,904,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,229,000 after buying an additional 245,821 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,100,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,390,000 after purchasing an additional 605,403 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,050,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $514,609,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.11.

In other news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 20,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,340. This trade represents a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $254,585.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 105,371 shares in the company, valued at $13,603,396.10. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,031 shares of company stock worth $814,080. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $142.45 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.19 and a one year high of $147.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.30.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

