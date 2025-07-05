D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $4.84 Million Position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,037 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.19% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 122,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGMS opened at $27.61 on Friday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day moving average is $27.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.40.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

