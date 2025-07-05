NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Insider Acquires £1,197.39 in Stock

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) insider Yasmin Jetha acquired 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 501 ($6.84) per share, for a total transaction of £1,197.39 ($1,634.22).

NatWest Group Trading Up 2.0%

LON NWG opened at GBX 483.36 ($6.60) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 505.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 458.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. NatWest Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 309 ($4.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 537.20 ($7.33).

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported GBX 15.50 ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 18.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 45.9724712 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 510 ($6.96) to GBX 550 ($7.51) and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, June 2nd.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group is a UK-focused banking organisation, serving over 19 million customers, with business operations stretching across retail, commercial and private banking markets.

