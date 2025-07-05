Nadya Wells Acquires 3,290 Shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) Stock

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM – Get Free Report) insider Nadya Wells acquired 3,290 shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 244 ($3.33) per share, for a total transaction of £8,027.60 ($10,956.19).

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of LON:UEM opened at GBX 244 ($3.33) on Friday. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 190.04 ($2.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 251 ($3.43). The stock has a market cap of £459.88 million, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 233.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 220.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust (LON:UEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 13th. The company reported GBX 9.95 ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust had a net margin of 63.48% and a return on equity of 4.12%.

About Utilico Emerging Markets Trust

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust plc (“UEM”) is a UK closed-end investment trust which is uniquely focused on global infrastructure and utilities megatrends in emerging markets.

UEM’s objective is to provide long-term total return by investing predominantly in infrastructure, utility and related sectors mainly in emerging markets.

UEM’s focus is on the undeveloped and developing markets of Asia, Latin America, Emerging Europe and Africa, while maintaining the flexibility to invest in markets world-wide.

