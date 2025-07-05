Tandem Group plc (LON:TND) Insider Purchases £28,200 in Stock

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND – Get Free Report) insider Simon Bragg acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £28,200 ($38,487.78).

Tandem Group Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of LON:TND opened at GBX 199 ($2.72) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 170.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 167.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.89 million, a P/E ratio of -12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.43. Tandem Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 150 ($2.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 210 ($2.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Tandem Group Company Profile

Tandem Group plc is a designer, developer, distributor and retailer of sports, leisure and mobility products.

