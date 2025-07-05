Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $85.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company traded as high as $82.40 and last traded at $82.37, with a volume of 15187015 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.49.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Phillip Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.44. The company has a market capitalization of $271.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

