Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 257,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,404 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $35,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $237.39 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $237.99. The firm has a market cap of $666.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.79.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. The trade was a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at $209,000,421.92. This trade represents a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,366 shares of company stock valued at $83,103,603 over the last 90 days. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities set a $240.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.