The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,992 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.2% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $23,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 99,400.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,954,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956,701 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,032,910,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 39,194.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,517,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,851 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $2,212,546,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,726,186,000 after buying an additional 1,424,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $371.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $364.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective (up from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

