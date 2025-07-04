44 Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

44 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.8% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Home Depot by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities downgraded Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1%

Home Depot stock opened at $371.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $369.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $364.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

