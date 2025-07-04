Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 132,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,283,000. Alta Advisers Ltd grew its stake in Pfizer by 69.6% during the first quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 31,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 125,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 20,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $25.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84. The stock has a market cap of $144.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.55.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

