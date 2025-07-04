Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,918,437 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Verizon Communications worth $223,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 362,772 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 15.3% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 315,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,317,000 after acquiring an additional 41,989 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.3% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 910,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,281,000 after purchasing an additional 55,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.26. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.31 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 13.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VZ

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $396,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,352.80. This represents a 47.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $938,400 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.