Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Buys 72 Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Salesforce by 58.6% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 148,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,793,000 after acquiring an additional 54,815 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 200,154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $54,784,000 after purchasing an additional 17,081 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD now owns 228,977 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,448,000 after purchasing an additional 52,941 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 15.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 39.3% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $271.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $259.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.36. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.08.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.48, for a total transaction of $613,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,862,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,282,283.36. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $299,603.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 136,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,895,776.40. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,534 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,842. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

