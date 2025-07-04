Fisher Funds Management LTD Reduces Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fisher Funds Management LTD cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 32,167 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 3.3% of Fisher Funds Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fisher Funds Management LTD’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $135,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $566.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $566.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $546.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $428.86 and a one year high of $594.71.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.50.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total value of $601,447.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,064,815.17. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,900. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,441 shares of company stock valued at $20,173,035 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

