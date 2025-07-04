Aviance Capital Partners LLC Purchases 396 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,445 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,826,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,081,491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751,120 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,546,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,078 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,287,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,101,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,131,288 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,792,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,570,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,544,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,939 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson bought 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP opened at $94.28 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $118.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $119.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

