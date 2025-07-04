MBA Advisors LLC Acquires 380 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

MBA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $3,762,000. Davidson Trust Co. raised its stake in Oracle by 3.2% in the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 6,179 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 11.8% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values Added Financial LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $428,552.98. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,670.92. This trade represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. This represents a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,366 shares of company stock worth $83,103,603 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $221.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.15.

Oracle Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $237.39 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $237.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.16 and its 200 day moving average is $163.79. The company has a market cap of $666.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

