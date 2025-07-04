Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Sells 97 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 27,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 236,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,121,000. Finally, Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,874,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.45.

PG stock opened at $160.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.37. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.58 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

