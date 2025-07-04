Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 1,903 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,211 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City National Bank of Florida MSD bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $221.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Oracle from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,580.20. The trade was a 19.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $2,646,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,785,531.60. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 440,366 shares of company stock valued at $83,103,603. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $237.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $666.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.79. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $237.99.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. Oracle’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.08%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

