Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,630 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in American Express by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,633 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC boosted its position in American Express by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 69,073 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $327.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.25.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $328.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.65. The stock has a market cap of $230.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $329.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 22.91%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,822.54. This represents a 21.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,251. The trade was a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

