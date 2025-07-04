Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 233 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up about 2.5% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,578,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,516,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,384 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,742,000 after purchasing an additional 760,043 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $1,289,544,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Charles Schwab by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,739,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,911,000 after buying an additional 1,864,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,842,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,497,000 after buying an additional 430,250 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $4,201,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $889,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,905 shares of company stock worth $10,530,833 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $91.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.68. The company has a market cap of $165.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $92.15.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

