Fisher Funds Management LTD Increases Stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fisher Funds Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,977 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,941 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up about 1.5% of Fisher Funds Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fisher Funds Management LTD’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $61,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,035 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory grew its position in Salesforce by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 1,762 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 834 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Salesforce from $425.00 to $347.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.08.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $271.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $259.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.32. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 25.98%.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $68,473.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,154,496.40. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,142 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $299,603.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 136,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,895,776.40. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,534 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,842. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

