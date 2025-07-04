International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 495,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,000,000. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,172,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.50.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $291.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.22. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $173.95 and a fifty-two week high of $296.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

