Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.1% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.9%

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $555.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $517.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $504.61. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $557.20.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

