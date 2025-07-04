Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Has $339,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in Chevron by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 169,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,541,000 after acquiring an additional 29,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chevron Stock Performance
Shares of CVX opened at $148.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $258.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.07.
Chevron Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 78.17%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.41.
Chevron Profile
Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.
