Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 3,071 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $1,858,418,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,667,000 after purchasing an additional 26,280,866 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,432,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881,578 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,148,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,779,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,651,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347,354 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Barclays lifted their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Williams Trading set a $30.00 target price on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.90.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.08. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 68.10%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

