Best Manufacturing Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 1st

Oracle, GE Vernova, and AZEK are the three Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks (often called inventory) comprise all the materials and goods a production company holds at various stages of its manufacturing process. This includes raw materials awaiting processing, work-in-progress items on the production line, and finished goods ready for sale, all of which must be managed to balance supply, demand and carrying costs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $220.59. 9,235,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,972,692. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $228.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

NYSE:GEV traded down $33.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $496.09. 3,628,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288,123. GE Vernova has a one year low of $150.01 and a one year high of $532.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.40 billion, a PE ratio of 71.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.97.

AZEK (AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

AZEK stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.27. 26,846,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,379. AZEK has a 12 month low of $35.48 and a 12 month high of $54.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21 and a beta of 1.82.

