Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 24,398 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,737,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,398 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $260,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 630,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,598,000 after buying an additional 21,859 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its position in PepsiCo by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 73,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 42,793 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 124,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,977,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 270,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,624,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $135.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $185.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $180.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.40.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.75.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

