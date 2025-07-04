Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Lifted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,972 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $21,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $16,126,000 after purchasing an additional 81,952 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,955 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 407.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 179,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,377,000 after acquiring an additional 144,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $94.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.72 and a 200-day moving average of $94.27. Starbucks Corporation has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The company has a market capitalization of $107.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Argus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.23.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

