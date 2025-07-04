IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 9,702 Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,719 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,702 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $32,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,510 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $328.36 on Friday. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $329.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $294.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.65. The stock has a market cap of $230.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Express from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. This represents a 21.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,251. This trade represents a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

