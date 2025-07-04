Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 9,255 Shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA decreased its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,255 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 1.4% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $21,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.71.

Accenture Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $304.58 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $273.19 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $309.33 and a 200-day moving average of $330.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $190.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.78, for a total value of $1,003,982.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,041.86. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 15,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,161,650. This trade represents a 13.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,516 shares of company stock worth $2,507,366. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

