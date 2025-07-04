North Capital Inc. Invests $74,000 in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

Insider Activity

In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,045.54. The trade was a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $152.23 on Friday. 3M Company has a fifty-two week low of $98.26 and a fifty-two week high of $156.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $81.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 96.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Equities analysts expect that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

