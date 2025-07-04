Kintegral Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Kintegral Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,366 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 9,989 shares during the quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Oracle from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.15.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. This represents a 26.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. The trade was a 19.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 440,366 shares of company stock worth $83,103,603. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $237.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $666.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.79. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $237.99.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

