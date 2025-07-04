Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,752,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,170 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $278,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,432,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,780,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,810 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 122,584,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,752,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,586 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 48,746,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,286,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185,258 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,276,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,262,000 after purchasing an additional 516,617 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $179.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.23. The company has a market capitalization of $278.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.80 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

