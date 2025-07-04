PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 277,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $41,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 264,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 53,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 57.9% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,503,000 after purchasing an additional 40,342 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 24.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 246,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,008,000 after purchasing an additional 49,087 shares during the period. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the first quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $135.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $180.91.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.68%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Dbs Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

