Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Kintegral Advisory LLC

Kintegral Advisory LLC lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,148 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,587,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,484,000 after buying an additional 667,357 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,561,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,359,000 after acquiring an additional 815,003 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,362,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863,718 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,832,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Citigroup by 455.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,352,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,908,000 after purchasing an additional 25,705,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C opened at $88.67 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.04. The company has a market cap of $165.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

