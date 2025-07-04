Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Invests $1.34 Million in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,544 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,527 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,168 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 289,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,594,000 after buying an additional 13,303 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $123.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.19 and a 200 day moving average of $106.29. The company has a market cap of $222.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.83.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

