North Capital Inc. Invests $45,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 74,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 23.6% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. Loop Capital set a $155.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $94.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.32.

Shares of PLTR opened at $134.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $316.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 583.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $148.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.06.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 309,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $39,142,477.44. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $74,822.88. This trade represents a 99.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,823,974.88. This trade represents a 36.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,451,497 shares of company stock valued at $186,110,685 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

