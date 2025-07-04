GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Buys 4,437 Shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $18,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 892.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,787,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,724,498,000 after purchasing an additional 108,619,564 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,031,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,891,453,000 after purchasing an additional 36,496,689 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 950.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,543,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,495,128,000 after buying an additional 31,255,726 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 907.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,428,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,610,000 after buying an additional 28,307,499 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $1,661,672,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $98.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $113.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.15 and its 200 day moving average is $78.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 53.21% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 25.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRCX. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Argus raised Lam Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lam Research from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.20.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

