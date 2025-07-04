Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Position Raised by GF Fund Management CO. LTD.

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $26,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 1,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 10,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 3,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. Mizuho boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.29.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $240.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

